Turkey Arrests 15 Suspects in Anti-Daesh Operation

Islam Times - Turkish authorities arrested 15 suspects on suspicion of receiving orders from the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) to carry out attacks on Christian and Jewish places of worship in Istanbul.

The operation was carried out by a counterterrorism unit in Istanbul in coordination with the country’s intelligence agency, Anadolu Agency reported.According to the authorities, the suspects were arrested for coordinating with the "Khorasan" branch of Daesh to target the Swedish and Dutch embassies and also Christian and Jewish places of worship in Istanbul, following the burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.Investigations have confirmed the suspects' links to Daesh and its areas of influence, but have revealed no immediate threats to the targeted public places. The suspects have been transferred to a judicial palace in Istanbul and have been charged by a Turkish court.The ongoing investigation aims to shed light on the suspects' motives and any potential accomplices, as Turkish authorities continue to work to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and visitors.