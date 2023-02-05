0
Sunday 5 February 2023 - 22:56

UK PM Sunak Risks Trade War with Brussels by Abolition of 2,400 EU Laws, Reports Say

Story Code : 1039771
UK PM Sunak Risks Trade War with Brussels by Abolition of 2,400 EU Laws, Reports Say
Meanwhile, EU leaders are reportedly preparing their own “unilateral rebalancing measures” in secret meetings in Brussels. Sources suggest that these measures could include the option of imposing tariffs on UK goods entering the EU single market, according to media reports, Sputnik reported.

All this may lead to a trade war with the bloc and serious damage to the UK economy.

The planned post-Brexit revision of the UK's lawbooks may erase more than 2,400 laws without much scrutiny, according to British press.

The tensions between the UK and the EU grew in June 2022, after the Johnson government introduced a Bill unilaterally revising the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The cabinet argued that the deal was not working, as it was causing delays and interruptions to the movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the nation. The Bill stipulates the establishment of a "green channel" for goods transported from the UK, as well as the change in tax rules, stripping the European Court of its role as the sole arbiter of disputes.

This move provoked the anger of the EU and prompted Brussels to take legal action against London.

The situation regarding Northern Ireland has recently worsened after the Sinn Fein party, which advocates reunification with Ireland, won the majority of seats in the Northern Irish assembly for the first time in its history.

In June 2016, 51.8 percent of UK citizens voted in favor of terminating the country's membership of the EU, against 48.1 percent who voted to stay in the union. On 31 January 2020, the country left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period continued until 31 December 2020, during which the UK was no longer a member of the EU but still remained in the EU single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate an agreement on trade and cooperation during that period.
Comment


Featured Stories
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023