0
Sunday 5 February 2023 - 23:04

Ethiopian PM Meets Tigray Region Leaders for First Tme since Peace Deal

Story Code : 1039773
Ethiopian PM Meets Tigray Region Leaders for First Tme since Peace Deal
"PM Abiy ... and other officials met today and held a discussion with the TPLF delegation regarding the progress of the peace process," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said on its Twitter account.

"As a result, PM Abiy passed decisions about increasing flights, banking and other issues that would boost trust and ease the lives of civilians."

The Addis Ababa government and forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed agreements in November to permanently cease hostilities, ending fighting that killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

Friday's meeting was Abiy's first with senior administrators of the northern Tigray region since the fighting broke out.

The war was rooted in old territorial and other grievances between the political elites of Tigray and other regions, built up over decades of turmoil, violent regime change and long periods of authoritarian rule.
Comment


Featured Stories
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023