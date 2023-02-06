0
Monday 6 February 2023 - 00:23

Islamic Jihad Vows to Keep up Resistance as Israeli Occupation Arrests Sheikh Khader Adnan

Story Code : 1039776
Islamic Jihad Vows to Keep up Resistance as Israeli Occupation Arrests Sheikh Khader Adnan
The Islamic Jihad’s stance was announced in a statement, few hours after several raids that ended up in the arrest of Adnan, along with other six Palestinians in several areas across the West Bank.

In overnight raids, Israeli forces detained Khader Adnan in his hometown village of Arrabeh, southwest of Jenin, Khaled Ghawadreh in the nearby village of Bir al-Basha, Ibrahim Zubeidi in Al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramalllah and other four Palestinians, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Media Office, a group that represents Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Arresting Adnan, Ghawadreh and other “reflects the extent of confusion and pressure practiced on the Fascist Israeli government due to the rise of acts of resistance across the occupied West Bank,” the Islamic Jihad statement read.

The Palestinian group vowed, meanwhile, to keep up the resistance against the Israeli occupation.

“Despite the brutal raids, the occupation won’t be able to put out the spark of the resistance,” the statement added.

Adnan, 44, has been arrested several times in recent years and served several prison sentences in connection with his work with the Islamic Jihad. He has also gone on hunger strike several times over his punitive detention.
Comment


Featured Stories
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023