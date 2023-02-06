Islamic Jihad Vows to Keep up Resistance as Israeli Occupation Arrests Sheikh Khader Adnan

Islam Times - Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement stressed on Sunday that arrests which targeted one of its senior members Sheikh Khader Adnan and other Palestinians is a desperate attempt aimed at undermining the firm will of the Palestinian people.

The Islamic Jihad’s stance was announced in a statement, few hours after several raids that ended up in the arrest of Adnan, along with other six Palestinians in several areas across the West Bank.In overnight raids, Israeli forces detained Khader Adnan in his hometown village of Arrabeh, southwest of Jenin, Khaled Ghawadreh in the nearby village of Bir al-Basha, Ibrahim Zubeidi in Al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramalllah and other four Palestinians, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Media Office, a group that represents Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.Arresting Adnan, Ghawadreh and other “reflects the extent of confusion and pressure practiced on the Fascist Israeli government due to the rise of acts of resistance across the occupied West Bank,” the Islamic Jihad statement read.The Palestinian group vowed, meanwhile, to keep up the resistance against the Israeli occupation.“Despite the brutal raids, the occupation won’t be able to put out the spark of the resistance,” the statement added.Adnan, 44, has been arrested several times in recent years and served several prison sentences in connection with his work with the Islamic Jihad. He has also gone on hunger strike several times over his punitive detention.