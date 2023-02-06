Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521

Islam Times - The death toll from a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday has risen to 521, with hundreds more injured.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced that 284 people have lost their lives in the country, with over 2,000 injured.In Syria, the earthquake claimed at least 237 lives, according to the Ministry of Health, with another 639 injured. The provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus were the most affected.Meanwhile, the earthquake caused damage to Turkey’s natural gas pipelines, leading to the cutting of supply by the state energy company BOTAS.Videos circulating online showed massive plumes of flame erupting from a rupture in the Kilis province fed by the gas inside the pipeline.The earthquake resulted in the destruction of at least 1,710 buildings in ten provinces, according to Oktay.