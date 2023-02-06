0
Monday 6 February 2023 - 09:57

Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran

Story Code : 1039829
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
In a message released on Monday, the Army commander congratulated the Iranian nation on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He said the Islamic Revolution has become a target of enmity shown by the arrogant powers because of its nature and function and loyalty to its principles and aspirations.

While the enemy has adopted various strategies in recent years to obstruct the Islamic Revolution’s progress and harm the Islamic Republic, the hostile seditions have ended in failure one after another thanks to the Iranian people’s vigilance and resistance and under the expert guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the commander added.

“As a result, the enemy resorted to psychological and media operations and has launched a massive hybrid war against the (Iranian) nation and the Islamic establishment,” Major General Mousavi said.

He assured the Iranian people that the Army will continue to fulfill its mission vigorously in protecting the country’s independence and territorial integrity and the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian Army has already reminded the enemies that their strategic depth is within reach of Iran, warning that any threat to the Islamic Republic will be met with great force.
Comment


Featured Stories
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023