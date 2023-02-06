0
Monday 6 February 2023 - 10:05

Days of Rage Declared over Israeli Siege on Jericho City

Story Code : 1039831
Days of Rage Declared over Israeli Siege on Jericho City
The Aqabat Jabr refugee camp battalion of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement, announced this in a statement, saying three days of rage started on Sunday in protest at the Israeli forces’ siege on Jericho, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

It also called on the Palestinian youths to battle the Israeli forces in the city.

According to local sources, the archaeological city of Jericho and its surroundings remain under a tight Israeli siege as the regime’s forces set up roadblocks and checkpoints nine days ago at the city’s entrances and search vehicles and check IDs of passengers, causing unsustainable delays and traffic jams.

Hamas on Saturday applauded the Palestinian youths who confronted the Israeli occupation forces during a raid in Jericho.

“We salute the resistance youths who responded heroically and valiantly to the Israeli raid and engaged in armed clashes with IOF soldiers,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

“The resistance action that has spread across the West Bank cities, villages and camps reflect that the Palestinian people’s growing revolution will continue until they achieve their aspirations for freedom and independence,” he added.

Meanwhile, an Israeli military bulldozer was seen on Sunday blocking a side road in Wadi al-Qelt area in the west of Jericho with mounds of dirt.

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested three Palestinian young men at the southern entrance of Jericho.

Palestinians say Israel is imposing collective punishment on the entire Jericho and gravely harming its economy, particularly during the high season when the city is a popular destination for tourism.

The Israeli forces began to besiege Jericho City after a resistance fighter opened fire at a nearby settler restaurant on January 28. After firing one bullet because of a malfunction in the weapon, the fighter fled the scene.

Israeli forces occasionally break into Jericho, mainly Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, and conduct searches. The last raid in Jericho on Saturday injured 13 Palestinians, including three seriously.
Comment


Featured Stories
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023