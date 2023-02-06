0
Monday 6 February 2023 - 10:37

Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle

Story Code : 1039836
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc.

"War dictates changes in personnel policy," Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app.

According to Reuters, Reznikov's reshuffle would be the highest profile government change in a slew of resignations and sackings following a corruption scandal late last month and Zelenskiy's pledge for Ukraine to meet Western standards of clean governance.

Arakhamia said that Ukraine's "force" agencies - like the defense ministry - should not be headed by politicians during wartime, but people with a background in defense or security.

He added that Reznikov would be made minister of strategic industries.
Comment


Featured Stories
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
UK Faces Lawsuit Over Saudi Arms Sales Contributing to Yemen Abuses
31 January 2023
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
Five Arrested in Lebanon for Forming Daesh-affiliated Terror Cell
1 February 2023
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
Death Toll in Pakistan Mosque Bombing Rises to 90
31 January 2023
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
US Skeptical of UK Military: Sky News
31 January 2023