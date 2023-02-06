Hamas Warns Bibi: Expansionism, Illegal “Israeli” Settlements Will Not Bring Security

Islam Times - The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has condemned the “Israeli” regime’s “racist occupation policies,” warning that illegal settlements will not be a safe haven for “Israeli” settlers, as Tel Aviv continues to build new illegal settlements and demolish more Palestinian homes.

Hamas said in a statement that the “Israeli” measures represent a dangerous escalation that will not bring security or stability to the illegal settlers, and will not grant the occupation legitimacy or sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian land.It warned that the “Israeli” administration “solely bears responsibility for the consequences of housing settlers near the Gaza Strip and for putting them in danger, and it bears full responsibility for its settlement escalation throughout the West Bank.”“We call on the international community to shoulder its responsibility in curbing those racist occupation policies that threaten peace and security in the region,” the statement read.Earlier on the same day, the “Israeli” regime approved the construction of a new illegal settlement near the besieged Gaza Strip.In a tweet, the “Israeli” entity’s far-right prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In cooperation with the minister of construction and housing, Yitzhak Goldknopf, we decided today during a cabinet session to build a new settlement close to the Gaza Strip.”The development comes days after “Israeli” officials gave the green light to plans to build nearly 1,200 units as well as other structures for commercial and public purposes on confiscated Palestinian lands in the neighborhoods of al-Thuri, Jabel al-Mukaber and Sur Baher, as well as in the illegal settlements of Kiryat HaYovel, Arnona and Katamonim.While the “Israeli” entity presses ahead to build and expand its illegal settlements, Palestinian communities and towns in occupied al-Quds and several other areas in the occupied West Bank continue to be denied the right to build homes and property, or have to helplessly watch “Israeli” soldiers demolishing their homes, under various allegations meant to prevent the expansion of Palestinian towns and neighborhoods.In this context, “Israeli” sources said on Sunday night that the regime is preparing to demolish a residential building that houses more than 100 Palestinians, including children, in Silwan town, south of al-Aqsa Mosque.The sources said more than 500 “Israeli” soldiers and police officers will demolish the entire property on Tuesday or Wednesday.The increase in house demolitions in parts of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the occupied West Bank reflects a policy formulated by extremist far-right ministers of the new “Israeli” administration spearheaded by extremist far-right “Israeli” lawmaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir. “Israeli” KAN Channel said “Israeli” security officials have warned that the move could lead to a round of violence in East al-Quds [Jerusalem].The “Israeli” entity has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounced settlements in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem] “a flagrant violation under international law.”More than 600,000 “Israelis” live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem]. All “Israeli” settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned the entity’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.