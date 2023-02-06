0
Monday 6 February 2023 - 21:44

Iran’s Top Security Official to Visit Russia for Talks on Afghanistan

Story Code : 1039949
Iran’s Top Security Official to Visit Russia for Talks on Afghanistan
Shamkhani will soon visit Moscow to hold multilateral negotiations about ways to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the settlement of the Afghan people’s problems, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday.

The top Iranian security official is scheduled to hold meetings with a number of Russian government officials for talks about issues of mutual interest, he added.

He noted that bilateral and multilateral consultations are also underway about Syria, specifically within the framework of the Astana format.

Kanaani also unveiled plans for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to China.

The spokesman explained that the presidential visit to China is being arranged in accordance with the joint plans between Tehran and Beijing, saying it will be made in due time.
