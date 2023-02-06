0
Monday 6 February 2023 - 21:51

Iraq to Discuss with U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says

Story Code : 1039952
Iraq to Discuss with U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
“We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq,” Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.

Russian investments in Iraq are believed to be worth more than $10 billion, mostly in the oil industry. Hussein said that one of the main issues he and Lavrov talked about was how to pay bills owed to Russian energy companies such as Lukoil and Gazprom that do business in Iraq even though Russia is under international sanctions.

Iraq’s foreign minister is due to fly to the United States on Wednesday to discuss recent tight regulations imposed by the New York Federal Reserve on international dollar transactions by commercial Iraqi banks and their impact on Iraq’s economy, official sources said.

The West, previously Russia’s main energy market, has responded to the operation in Ukraine by targeting Moscow’s energy revenues through sanctions that also restrict sales to third countries and are set to tighten further.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
China and Russia Are as Close as Ever, And That’s A Problem for the US
By Simone McCarthy
3 February 2023
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
US Senator Fears Nuclear Espionage
3 February 2023
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
Adala Group Files Objection Against US Embassy Plans on Stolen Land in Al-Quds
1 February 2023
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
Turkish Base in Iraq’s Mosul Comes Under Rocket Attacks
1 February 2023