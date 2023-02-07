0
Tuesday 7 February 2023 - 04:18

Russia: US Continues to Encourage Kurdish Separatism in Syria

Story Code : 1039959
Russia: US Continues to Encourage Kurdish Separatism in Syria
"We have a very important aspect of cooperation - which is to facilitate a Syrian settlement. A four-party information center operates in Baghdad, which has proved its relevance in efforts to eradicate hotbeds of terrorism in the neighboring Syrian Arab Republic, where, like in Iraq, most of the population is Kurds and where, unfortunately, our American colleagues keep playing with fire, encouraging Kurdish separatism in every way," the top Russian diplomat said, TASS reported.

The US ignores not only Syria's territorial integrity but also the risks that such US "flirtation" creates for other countries in the region with a Kurdish population, Lavrov pointed out.
