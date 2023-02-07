Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani called on the international community to exert pressure on the United States in order to lift its sanctions on quake-hit Syria to facilitate the delivery of international aid.

Kanaani said nine years of war have led to a special situation in Syria, which was hit by a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday that killed at least 1,444 Syrians.The devastating quake also jolted Turkey, killing over 3,000.“The important point is that different countries must exert pressure on the US government to lift the cruel siege of Syria so that international humanitarian aid can be delivered to the quake-stricken people of Syria without any obstacles in the shortest possible time,” Kanaani said in an interview with Mehr news agency.The US government has imposed sweeping economic sanctions against Syria amid the Arab nation’s uphill battle for reconstruction and recovery.The restrictive measures have blocked imports of essential goods, affecting the Syrian people’s access to medical equipment, food, heating, gas, and electricity.Kanaani once again expressed his sympathy with the Turkish and Syrian governments and nations and reiterated Iran’s readiness to send aid relief to the two countries.“We hope that the international community will send humanitarian aid quickly and effectively to the two countries, especially to Syria as a country facing special conditions,” the Iranian spokesman said.