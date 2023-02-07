0
Tuesday 7 February 2023 - 11:35

Planes Loaded with Humanitarian Aid Arrive in Damascus International Airport Coming from Iran, Iraq

Story Code : 1040025
Planes Loaded with Humanitarian Aid Arrive in Damascus International Airport Coming from Iran, Iraq
The Iranian Ambassador in Damascus, Mahdi Sobhani, in a statement to state-run news agency SANA reporter, expressed his condolences to the Syrian people on the earthquake victims, noting that the Iranian aid plane carries food, relief and medical supplies on board.

Planes Loaded with Humanitarian Aid Arrive in Damascus International Airport Coming from Iran, Iraq

“This plane carries the first batches of humanitarian aid provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran, with 45 tons of humanitarian aid on board, including blankets, tents, medicines, foodstuffs, and other supplies needed by those affected by the earthquake,” Sobhani added.

He pointed out that immediately after unloading the plane, this aid will reach the affected areas.

Sobhani made clear that the second plane will land the other day at Aleppo Airport, and a third one will be sent to Lattakia airport.

Meanwhile, Head of Arab Department at Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Osama Mahdi Ghanem told SANA that what befell Syria befell all of us, but Syria will stay strong as it always was.

He said that each of the two Iraqi planes is loaded with 70 tons of foodstuffs, medical supplies, blankets and necessary requirements.

Planes Loaded with Humanitarian Aid Arrive in Damascus International Airport Coming from Iran, Iraq

Ghanem added that there is an Iraqi humanitarian air bridge for providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian brothers, in addition to a fuel convoy that will depart from Baghdad tomorrow.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023