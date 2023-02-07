0
Tuesday 7 February 2023 - 11:38

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 4,800, Numbers Expected to Rise

Story Code : 1040028
Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 4,800, Numbers Expected to Rise
Given the massive devastation, the World Health Organization expected that deaths could pass 20,000.

Meanwhile, rescuers continue racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the quake left destruction and debris on each side of the Syria-Turkey border.

It was described as one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 am on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan.

A series of aftershocks have reverberated throughout the day. The largest, a major quake that measured 7.5 in magnitude, hit in Turkey about nine hours after the initial quake, according to the USGS.

That aftershock hit around 95 kilometers north of the original.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023