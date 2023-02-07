0
Tuesday 7 February 2023 - 12:45

Iran’s Shamkhani in Moscow for Regional Security Dialogue Meeting

The top Iranian security official is going to attend the meeting, also known as the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, slated for Wednesday, February 8.

Shamkhani is also planned to hold meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the conference for talks about regional and international developments.

The Iranian official will also have a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev to assess the implementation of joint economic, technological and trade projects between Tehran and Moscow.

Launched in 2017, the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan is a regional platform involving the special envoys of Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, India, China, and Pakistan. Its mandate is to facilitate political reconciliation between the then-internationally backed Kabul government and the Taliban, establish peace, and ensure regional security.
