0
Tuesday 7 February 2023 - 12:51

N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture

Story Code : 1040044
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
The country's media made the announcement early Tuesday after Kim chaired the meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Officials discussed "major military and political tasks" for this year and the "long-term issues concerning the orientation for army building," the official Korean Central News Agency, KCNA, reported.

"Studied and discussed there were...the issue of constantly expanding and intensifying the operation and combat drills of the KPA [Korean People's Army] to cope with the prevailing situation and more strictly perfecting the preparedness for war," KCNA said.

The meeting came ahead of North Korea's widely expected military parade to mark the founding anniversary of its armed forces on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang reiterated its condemnation of joint military drills featuring South Korea, Japan and the United States.

The drills, it said, had reached an "extreme red line" and threatened to turn the Korean Peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone."

Pyongyang also condemned a visit to South Korea by US War Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Austin had said earlier alongside his South Korean counterpart that the two countries sought to reinforce their regular military maneuvers by fielding more "strategic assets" such as aircraft carriers and long-range bombers.

North Korea has said it is not interested in dialogue as long as Washington pursues hostile policies.

US President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, took unprecedented steps towards apparently fraternizing the North by initiating several rounds of dialogue with it, and even walking a number of steps into the country alongside Kim.

However, Washington blew what Pyongyang called a golden opportunity at mending the situation by insisting too much on the North’s denuclearization. The emphasis prompted Pyongyang to discredit all the steps that had been taken by Trump as ingenuine and go back to its fiery discourse towards Washington.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023