World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake

Islam Times - World leaders extended condolences to Turkey and Syria over the deadly earthquake that left hundreds of victims in both countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to President Bashar al-Assad over the victims of the devastating earthquake that occurred this morning, stressing Russia’s readiness to help address repercussions.“I would like to extend my sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the northern regions of Syria,” Putin said in a cable published on the Kremlin website today.“We share the sorrow and pain of those who lost their relatives and loved ones,” Putin added.Putin wished a speedy recovery to all the injured, affirming Russia readiness to provide the necessary assistance to address the consequences of this natural disaster.”President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has sent separate messages to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts to express condolences on the new deadly earthquake.Raisi showed sympathy regarding the heartbreaking quake, which left hundreds of people killed and numerous others injured in Turkey and Syria, expressing readiness to provide both neighboring states with emergency aid.Relatedly, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed [MBZ] al-Nahyan stressed the United Arab Emirates, leadership and people, support and solidarity with Syria due to the destructive earthquake.During a phone call with Assad, MBZ offered sincere condolences over the death of hundreds of people, expressing his country’s readiness to help the Syrian people to surpass the impacts of the plight.The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Monday conveyed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Turkey and Syria on the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit both countries earlier on Monday.In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to provide help in the face of the terrible earthquake catastrophe.The head of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government [KRG], Nechirvan Barzani, on Monday expressed sympathy with Turkey and Syria over the earthquake."I extend my condolences to the victims' families and loved ones, and wish a quick recovery to the wounded," Barzani said in a statement.The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry also extended its condolences to Turkey and Syria on the devastating earthquake that left hundreds of victims in both countries along with the huge destruction it caused.For his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in Turkey and Syria after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the countries."Anguished by the loss of lives & damage of property due to earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with people of Turkey & is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," PM Modi tweeted.Early on Monday, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria killing at least 641 people, with the number expected to rise further.According to the latest updates, 284 people in Turkey and 427 people in Syria lost their lives, and the number of injured people consists of 639 citizens in Syria and 2323 citizens in Turkey.