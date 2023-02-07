0
Tuesday 7 February 2023 - 21:44

Turkey-Syria Earthquakes to Impact over 23 Million, Says WHO

Story Code : 1040146
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes to Impact over 23 Million, Says WHO
The earthquakes, which struck on Monday, have left over 4,800 people dead and many thousands more injured in the two countries.

In a statement, WHO said that the earthquakes have resulted in significant destruction of infrastructure and buildings, making it difficult for rescue and relief operations to take place. The cold and dark conditions in the affected areas are also hampering rescue efforts, the statement said.

WHO has called for urgent support from international organizations to help respond to the disaster and provide material aid to those affected. The organization is working closely with local health authorities to assess the impact of the earthquakes on the health sector and identify any immediate needs for health care.

The death toll in Turkey has been revised to 3,381, with over 15,000 injured. At least 1,444 people were killed in Syria, and thousands more were injured, according to figures from the Syrian government. Rescue workers are continuing their efforts to help those affected.

The situation is particularly dire in northern Syria, which has already been decimated by years of war.

In the face of the disaster, WHO has stressed the importance of providing essential health services to those in need and ensuring the continuity of essential health services in the affected areas.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023