Islam Times - The Iranian Air Force on Tuesday unveiled a homegrown long-range missile that is installed on the Sukhoi Su-24 tactical bombers.

The “Asef” air-launched cruise missile is manufactured by Iranian military experts.It was put on display during the unveiling of the Air Force’s first tactical underground airbase.Asef has a warhead with great explosive and destructive power that can annihilate heavy equipment and structures.The new long-range cruise missile is installed on the Sukhoi Su-24 tactical bombers of the Iranian Air Force.