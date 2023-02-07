0
Tuesday 7 February 2023 - 22:28

Iran Air Force Unveils Underground Base

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi visited the subterranean air base, named Oghab-44 (Eagle-44).

The tactical airbase can accommodate and prepare various aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles, for missions.

The underground base consists of various sections, such as an alert area, command post, warplane hangars, repair and maintenance center, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks.



The large subterranean airbase can also receive the Air Force’s new fighter jets and prepare them for missions.

Oghab-44 is one of the several tactical underground bases of the Air Force that has been constructed across Iran in recent years considering the operational needs of the Air Force units and the civil defense requirements.

These bases that have been constructed in proportion to the needs and with high safety factor are located under the mountainous areas, so that they can be used for surprise aerial operations in the spots and at the times that the enemies would not expect.



The underground bases accommodate the fighter jets in safe locations and furnish the planes with electronic warfare systems and various bombs and missiles, including Yasin, Qaem and Asef, which allow for standoff aerial operations and extend the strategic range of attacks against remote targets.

The Iranian Air Force had already unveiled an underground drone base dubbed “Drone Base 313”. The recent years’ developments indicate that the Air Force has detailed plans to develop subterranean bases across Iran.
