Islam Times - Inflation has become a global problem due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union Address to the US Congress.

"But we’re better positioned than any country on Earth," he was quoted as saying in the transcript of the speech, released by the White House.

In the US president’s opinion, "inflation has been a global problem because of the pandemic that disrupted supply chains" and because of war in Ukraine that "disrupted energy and food supplies," TASS reported.