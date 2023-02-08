0
Wednesday 8 February 2023 - 07:51

Russia, Iraq Should Secure Economic Cooperation from Western Sanctions: Lavrov

Story Code : 1040193
Russia, Iraq Should Secure Economic Cooperation from Western Sanctions: Lavrov
"Under the conditions of illegal restrictions imposed by the US and its satellites, it is fundamentally important to protect legitimate economic relations from illegal pressure from the West," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with his counterpart, Fuad Hussein on Monday.
 
Lavrov said the two countries expected to come to an agreement "very soon" on the date of the next meeting of an inter-governmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.
 
"There is no doubt that our economic operators, representatives of departments that are responsible for the economy, for energy, will be guided by the national interests of each of the parties. And with this approach, mutually acceptable solutions can always be found," he added.
 
Lavrov also said that the parties discussed economic relations in detail, reaffirming a comment by Hussein that Russian oil companies had very serious investments of more than $13 billion in the country.
 
He also underlined Moscow's support for the Iraqi government's efforts to ensure security and combat terrorism.
 
"We expressed our full support for the efforts being made by the government headed by (Iraqi) Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, to improve the situation, to normalize relations between Baghdad and Erbil, to ensure security and combat terrorism," he said.
 
Lavrov arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit, during which he was also received by Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker, Mohamed Al-Halbousi, and met with former Prime Minister, Nouri Al-Maliki.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
Myanmar Military Expands Martial Law in Strongholds of Resistance
5 February 2023
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
Russia Ready to Use All Types of Weapons: Medvedev
5 February 2023
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
UK Backs Down on Plan to Blacklist IRGC: Report
3 February 2023
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev
Ukrainian, EU Leaders Meet on Cooperation, Kiev's European Integration
3 February 2023