US Lacks Unity before Modern Challenges, Henry Kissinger Believes

Islam Times - The US lacks unity inside the country amid modern challenges, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said during an event dedicated to the 112th anniversary of former US president Ronald Reagan.

He named "China's ambitions" and the situation in the Middle East, where, in his words, there is a risk of "developing the world's most devastating weapons." He also mentioned the Ukrainian crisis that "shows no signs of abating," and touched upon the issue of development of artificial intelligence that "is transforming human consciousness itself."

"Each of these present developments requires a combination of strength and conciliation," Kissinger said, adding that Reagan "understood better than anyone how to integrate the elements of power and the elements of conciliation.".

"Today we again suffer from domestic division and international disorder about arguments about who we are and what we stand for. We find it difficult to muster the domestic cohesion necessary to face the challenges ahead of us," Kissinger said, TASS reported.