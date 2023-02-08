0
Wednesday 8 February 2023 - 12:15

The Tel Aviv Regime Fears Escalation in Palestinian Resistance Ops in the Month of Fasting

In a recent assessment that was conducted recently by the Zionist entity’s security establishment, KAN mentioned that the number of warnings from operations over the past weeks has tripled in comparison with the same period last year.

According to the ‘Israeli’ broadcaster, this sharp increase in the warnings is attributed to the Zionist military’s increasing activities during the past weeks in the occupied West Bank, including Jenin and Ariha. “The security establishment is preparing for a real escalation during the month of Ramadan, which is slated to begin in around six weeks,” KAN added.

Additionally, it referred to ‘precautionary measures’ the Zionist military is preparing to start the next month, which include boosting its forces in the field, in which “the ‘Israeli’ military will deploy in the next two weeks field offensive units to thwart operations and armed groups, and two weeks later, as the month of Ramadan approaches, fortifications composed of two or three brigades will be sent to the same area.”

The main fear within the security establishment, according to KAN, is that the operations would expand during the month of Ramadan beyond the West Bank to reach al-Quds, given that the ‘Israeli’ military’s activities might increase the escalation of the situation.

Not to mention, fears of escalation scare the ‘Israeli’ entity and the US administration alike, which has sent recently a mission of officials to the occupied territories to deliver messages of calming the situation.

KAN further noted that CIA Chief William Burns, who visited the occupied territories a couple of weeks ago, has warned on Tuesday that tension between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinians resembles ‘a previous violent era that preceded the Second Palestinian Intifada.’

In the same respect, ‘Israeli’ Maariv newspaper pointed to the CIA estimations regarding tension in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the possibility of an escalation, but noted that the Zionist security establishment rules out fears of a Third Intifada.

“They believe in the security establishment that the current period is one of the tensest times recently in the West Bank, and they are preparing for a possible additional escalation ahead of the month of Ramadan,” according to the ‘Israeli’ paper.
