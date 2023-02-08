Imam Khamenei Terms Iran Army as Constructive, Innovative

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei lauded the Iranian Army's achievements in making spare parts and implementing large manufacturing projects, saying that the army is constrictive and innovative.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of the commanders and staff members of the Army Air Force on the anniversary of the historic pledging allegiance of the Force with Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979.“Today, instead of not having the right to watch and touch the part of the fighters bought from the US, the Army makes that fighter by all itself,” the Leader said.He noted that comparing the Iranian Army with Pahlavi army indicates the truth and identity of the Islamic Revolution.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader referred to national unity as one of the most important needs for the country, saying that “national unity is a dam against the enemy.”He also stressed that “national unity played a key role in the victory and progress of the Islamic Revolution.”The event is held every year on the occasion of the historical meeting of the Islamic Republic Army Air Force personnel with Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, on February 8, 1979. The meeting had a significant role in giving new impetus to the Islamic Revolution.