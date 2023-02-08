Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding with Wife & Daughter

Islam Times - On February 7, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his wife and daughter visited the Korean People's Army commanders' quarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's army. They also attended a celebratory banquet.

Korean State media published photos from the banquet showing Kim Jong-un with his daughter and wife Ri Sol Ju. This was his daughter's third public appearance.North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the army.Kim Jong-un has pledged to strengthen the country's military, state media reported."For the strengthening and development of our armed forces, let us all double our efforts and do more for the prosperous development of the socialist motherland," he said as quoted by state news agency.Prior to that, Kim Jong-un promised to expand military drills and beef up the nuclear-armed country's war readiness posture.