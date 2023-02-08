0
Wednesday 8 February 2023 - 21:35

Deputy SG Sheikh Naim Qassem: Hezbollah Sent Medical Delegations to Syria

Story Code : 1040330
Deputy SG Sheikh Naim Qassem: Hezbollah Sent Medical Delegations to Syria
In a brief statement on al-Manar channel on Tuesday evening, Sheikh Qassim explained that “The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria requires us to stand side by side,” adding: “We have seen international bias against the Syrian people because they are against the government, and this is not consistent with the lowest human standards.”
 
He stressed that American and European sanctions imposed on Syria, and which most Arab countries have integrated with, are among the main reasons preventing efforts to help the Syrian people.
 
Further, Sheikh Qassim praised the steadfastness of the Syrian people over 12 years of sanctions and aggression, and that they did not change their convictions and decisions, nor did they acquiesce in what the US and Europe want. His Eminence said: “The time has come for them [the Syrians] to change the way they deal with them [the West]."
 
The deputy SG added, “We consider that the people of Syria and Turkey are our people and our loved ones, and we will stand by their side.”
 
On behalf of Hezbollah, Sheikh Qassem renewed his condolences for the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, asking God Almighty to “Bless them with His mercy and forgiveness, to heal the injured, and for the people of Syrian and Turkey to overcome what they have suffered.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023