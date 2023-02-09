0
Thursday 9 February 2023 - 08:35

Ghaani in Syria To Assess Iran’s Assistance to Quake-hit Syrians

Story Code : 1040396
Ghaani arrived in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, paying a visit to one of the centers that have been set up by the Islamic Republic there to render assistance to the stricken nation.

Footage taken from the visit showed Ghaani personally examining affected households in the city and being closely informed about the status of Iran's assistance mission.

The earthquake hit Turkey and neighboring Syria in the wee hours of Monday. The 7.8-magnitude temblor has so far claimed respectively 9057 and 2,992 people in the countries.

Iran has so far flown four tranches of aid to Syria since the incidence of the earthquake.

The first aid-laden Iranian plane landed at the Damascus International Airport in the Syrian capital on Tuesday, bearing as much as 45 tons of foodstuffs, medical items, and other direly-needed materials.

The second and third aircraft were sent respectively to Aleppo and Latakia, another northwestern Syrian city.
