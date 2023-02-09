0
Thursday 9 February 2023 - 08:38

Erdogan Admits ‘Shortcomings’ with Turkey’s Quake Response

Story Code : 1040398
Erdogan Admits ‘Shortcomings’ with Turkey’s Quake Response
Speaking to reporters in the Kahramanmaras province near the quake’s epicenter, Erdogan said there were problems with roads and airports, but that everything would get better by the day. He added that the death toll in his country had risen to over 8,500 and that some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning 280 miles.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this," Erdogan said in his most direct response yet to accusations that his government failed to supply a sufficient number of rescuers and aid.

His government aims to build housing within one year for those left without a home in the 10 provinces affected, Erdogan noted, as he made his first visit to the devastated region since Monday – when two massive quakes hit Turkey and Syria within hours.

Enraged residents told AFP that state agencies have failed to arrive in time with food, tents, or equipment to search for trapped survivors. AFP correspondents also saw anguished relatives use their bare hands to find loved ones under the rubble in some hard-hit locations.

The most destructive in decades, the initial tremor wrought havoc on hospitals, airports, and roads, and knocked down more than 6,400 buildings in Turkey. He also said citizens should only heed communication from authorities and ignore "provocateurs."
Comment


Featured Stories
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023