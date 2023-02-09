0
Thursday 9 February 2023 - 08:40

Chile Wildfires Destroy Hundreds of Homes, Endanger World’s Smallest Deer

Story Code : 1040400
“We call on everyone who can to take care of the forests which are currently on fire, and also of our animals, specimens of vital importance,” said Valentina Aravena, the manager at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Chillan.

Chile’s national forests association CONAF said on Wednesday the area affected by the fires had now spread to over 300,000 hectares, an area nearly twice the size of Greater London.

Authorities said some 2,180 people have been injured and 1,180 houses have been destroyed, with most of the deaths and damages in the south-central Biobio, Araucania and Nuble regions.

Late on Wednesday, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said the government would declare a curfew in some provinces starting on Thursday. She had earlier warned of a shortage of water tanks and urged providers to make them available.

In the rehabilitation center in Chillan, the capital of the Nuble region, veterinarians treated burns on animals native to the woodlands, such as monito del monte, a small nocturnal marsupial, and pudus, the world’s smallest deer.

Aravena said these were essential species that helped spread seeds.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric thanked his Brazilian counterpart who offered $672,000 in aid and said he was sending air force jet with firefighting equipment, personnel and experts. Spain, Colombia and Mexico are also giving assistance.

Chilean pulp and wood panel manufacturer Arauco, the forestry arm of Empresas Copec, said 40,000 hectares of its plantations could be potentially affected, though the possible extent remained unclear.

A day earlier, a Chilean minister warned that high temperatures forecast for this week could further complicate the situation.
