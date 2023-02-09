0
Thursday 9 February 2023 - 10:29

Barcelona Cuts Relations with Apartheid “Israel”

Story Code : 1040410
Barcelona Cuts Relations with Apartheid “Israel”
In her letter to the “Israel” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Colau informed him of the suspension of all relations between the Catalan capital and Tel Aviv, including the twinning agreement signed 25 years ago.

The decision, according to media reports, has been adopted “until the ‘Israeli’ authorities put an end to the systematic violation of human rights against the Palestinian population.”

According to Colau, the measure has been adopted unilaterally through a mayoral decree. 

“You have to make a forceful gesture to invite people to work for peace. In this sense, we make this suspension of relations with 'Israel,' which we trust will be temporary,” Colau stressed.

“Israeli” media said that “The mayor has been active against ‘Israel’ for years, and this step comes after a petition that garnered the signatures of 4,000 residents and 100 organizations supporting Palestinians called for the boycott of ‘Israel’.”

The mayor indicated that the decision is “complicated and difficult,” but “it enjoys the support of more than 100 parties and thousands of residents.”

Colau, the leader of En Comú Podem, said the situation of the Palestinians was an “apartheid crime,” denouncing “decades of systematic violations of human rights, the occupation and illegal colonization of Palestinian territories against all the opinions of the United Nations.”

As mayor “I cannot remain impassive in the face of the systematic violation of the basic rights of the Palestinian population,” the letter read.
Comment


Featured Stories
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023
Palestine Decries West
Palestine Decries West's Double-Standard in Application of Sanctions
6 February 2023
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 521
6 February 2023
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
MEPs Urged to Condemn Quran Desecration
5 February 2023