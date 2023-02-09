0
Thursday 9 February 2023 - 22:19

Yemen Crisis Has No Military Solution: Iranian Diplomat

Story Code : 1040507
Yemen Crisis Has No Military Solution: Iranian Diplomat
Ali Asghar Khaji, who has traveled to Muscat, Oman, for talks over the latest developments of Yemen’s political crisis, on Wednesday held talks with the Yemeni national salvation government’s chief negotiator Mohammad Abdul Salam.

In the meeting, Khaji and Abdul Salam discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

They expressed concern over the dire humanitarian situation and the deteriorating health and medical conditions in Yemen and called for relief aid from humanitarian organizations for the purpose of alleviating the ordeal of the Yemeni people.

Khaji stressed that humanitarian issues are the top priority, adding that the Yemen crisis has no military solution, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He also appreciated political efforts aimed at extending the ceasefire in Yemen and ending the Saudi-led siege of the country.

Abdul Salam for his part noted that Yemen’s national salvation government welcomes the idea of extending the truce with the intention of easing the hardships of Yemenis.
Comment


Featured Stories
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023