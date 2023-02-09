Yemen Crisis Has No Military Solution: Iranian Diplomat

Islam Times - The Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor for special political affairs, underlined that the crisis in Yemen has no military solution.

Ali Asghar Khaji, who has traveled to Muscat, Oman, for talks over the latest developments of Yemen’s political crisis, on Wednesday held talks with the Yemeni national salvation government’s chief negotiator Mohammad Abdul Salam.In the meeting, Khaji and Abdul Salam discussed the latest developments in Yemen.They expressed concern over the dire humanitarian situation and the deteriorating health and medical conditions in Yemen and called for relief aid from humanitarian organizations for the purpose of alleviating the ordeal of the Yemeni people.Khaji stressed that humanitarian issues are the top priority, adding that the Yemen crisis has no military solution, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.He also appreciated political efforts aimed at extending the ceasefire in Yemen and ending the Saudi-led siege of the country.Abdul Salam for his part noted that Yemen’s national salvation government welcomes the idea of extending the truce with the intention of easing the hardships of Yemenis.