Friday 10 February 2023 - 06:06

IRGC: Enemies Still Making Miscalculations Regarding Iran

Story Code : 1040529
The IRGC issued a statement on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, calling for unity as a way to defeat enemy’s strategy to create discord and division and spread lies and rumors.

The statement praised the Islamic Republic for continuing to play a role in the world’s power equations after 44 years, despite “plots and evil attempts by the global Zionism network, as well as arrogant and terrorist US".

"The Islamic Revolution and system had left behind crises thanks to unity, resistance and vigilance of the Iranian people, as well as the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei," the statement read.

It added that the Islamic Republic has survived and managed to achieve great achievements in different arenas, including political, security, defense, military, cultural and economic fields, despite “internal and outside challenges resulted from seditions and crises caused by global arrogance".

The statement called on the Iranian people to have a huge turnout in the Bahman 22 rallies which are set to take place across Iran on February 11 to mark the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The statement described the rallies as an opportunity to show the Iranians’ allegiance to the great ideals of the revolution and once again give a response to enemies and prove that they are still making miscalculations regarding Iran.   

In a meeting with Iranian Air Force commanders and personnel in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined the need for national unity, saying the enemies are bent on sowing divisions and fueling mistrust among people as part of their malign designs against the country.

“Among our essential needs at the moment is national unity. National unity acts as a bulwark and formidable barrier against enemies. National unity is what played the principal role in the victory of the [1979 Islamic] Revolution and its progress in the following years. We need to double down on the promotion of national unity,” the Leader noted.

He underscored that a vibrant revolution is one that can protect itself against potential harm, noting that the Islamic Revolution has thwarted major threats and continues to tread down the path of advancement and improvement.

The Supreme Leader stressed the enemies are hell-bent on bringing Iran’s Islamic establishment to its knees by means of creating discord and mistrust in the society.
