US Ex-vice President Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Leading Trump Investigations

Islam Times - Former United States Vice President has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the Justice Department's Trump inquiries, which include the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after he left office as well as aspects of the investigation into Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence considers launching a 2024 presidential bid against Trump. The two have been estranged since a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.That day, Trump supporters – driven by the lie that the 2020 election was stolen – marched to the Capitol building, brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors while Pence was presiding over the certification of Biden’s victory.