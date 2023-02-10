0
Friday 10 February 2023 - 06:47

US Ex-vice President Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Leading Trump Investigations

Story Code : 1040549
US Ex-vice President Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Leading Trump Investigations
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the Justice Department's Trump inquiries, which include the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after he left office as well as aspects of the investigation into Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence considers launching a 2024 presidential bid against Trump. The two have been estranged since a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

That day, Trump supporters – driven by the lie that the 2020 election was stolen – marched to the Capitol building, brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors while Pence was presiding over the certification of Biden’s victory. 
Comment


Featured Stories
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023