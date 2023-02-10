0
Friday 10 February 2023 - 07:23

US Eases Sanctions on Syria for 180 Days

Story Code : 1040559
US Eases Sanctions on Syria for 180 Days
On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to lift its sanctions on Syria, which have disrupted relief efforts following the recent earthquakes that killed over 21,000 people in the region.

US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Syria General License (GL) 23, which authorizes for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations (SySR).

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said: "While US sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.”

According to the statement by the US Treasury, OFAC’s GL 23 provides the broad authorization necessary to support immediate disaster relief efforts in Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023