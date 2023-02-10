US Eases Sanctions on Syria for 180 Days

Islam Times - The US treasury eased the sanctions on Syria, authorizing for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief after China's call to lift sanctions to let humanitarian aid in Syria.

On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to lift its sanctions on Syria, which have disrupted relief efforts following the recent earthquakes that killed over 21,000 people in the region.US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Syria General License (GL) 23, which authorizes for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations (SySR).Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said: "While US sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.”According to the statement by the US Treasury, OFAC’s GL 23 provides the broad authorization necessary to support immediate disaster relief efforts in Syria.