0
Friday 10 February 2023 - 08:18

Tunisia to Resume Diplomatic Relations with Syria

Story Code : 1040563
Tunisia to Resume Diplomatic Relations with Syria
Tunisian President Kais Saied said his country had decided to boost its diplomatic ties with Syria.

Saied said in a statement following a meeting with his country's foreign affairs minister that the issue of the Syrian conflict was an internal affair that concerned only the Syrian people.

Tunis and Damascus severed diplomatic relations almost a decade ago.

Tunisia began limited diplomatic links with Syria in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants reportedly fighting in Syria.

However, since Saied took the helm in 2021 and consolidated his power, Tunis has been sending Damascus signals that it is ready to resume full diplomatic ties with it.

Several other Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, in the past months, have sent similar signals, indicating that they too are prepared to resume ambassador-level diplomatic ties with the Syrian government.

The foreign-backed insurgency, which started in Syria in 2011, became a platform for the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] forces, and other western-backed terrorist groups, to wreak havoc in the Arab country, and beyond its borders, particularly in Iraq.

Eventually, defense forces mobilized from Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan were able to overpower the Daesh forces and push the terrorist takfiri forces out of the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023