Kanaani Reacts to Fresh US Anti-Iran Sanctions

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has reacted to the fresh US sanctions that illegally targeted several Iranian companies.

The Biden administration’s resort to sanctions, like the failed policy of the Trump era, only makes Iran determined to diligently pursue its national development goals and exploit its legal and indisputable rights, Kanaani said on Thursday night.Kanaani went on to say that US’s continued insistence on resorting to illegal and unilateral sanctions shows the legitimacy of Iran’s position and the US malice and hypocrisy towards Iran and the JCPOA.“Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves all its rights to counter such actions,” the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.The US Treasury Department has sanctioned nine companies for allegedly helping move Iranian petroleum products and petrochemicals valued at hundreds of millions of dollars to buyers in Asia via a previously sanctioned Hong Kong company.