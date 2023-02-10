0
Friday 10 February 2023 - 08:25

Kanaani Reacts to Fresh US Anti-Iran Sanctions

Story Code : 1040567
Kanaani Reacts to Fresh US Anti-Iran Sanctions
The Biden administration’s resort to sanctions, like the failed policy of the Trump era, only makes Iran determined to diligently pursue its national development goals and exploit its legal and indisputable rights, Kanaani said on Thursday night.

Kanaani went on to say that US’s continued insistence on resorting to illegal and unilateral sanctions shows the legitimacy of Iran’s position and the US malice and hypocrisy towards Iran and the JCPOA.

“Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves all its rights to counter such actions,” the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned nine companies for allegedly helping move Iranian petroleum products and petrochemicals valued at hundreds of millions of dollars to buyers in Asia via a previously sanctioned Hong Kong company.
Comment


Featured Stories
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
Iran to Int’l Community: Lift US Sanctions on Quake-Hit Syria
7 February 2023
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
Ukraine to Replace Defense Minister in Wartime Reshuffle
6 February 2023
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
Army Chief Warns of Hybrid War on Iran
6 February 2023