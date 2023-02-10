US Temporarily Lifts Some Syria-related Sanctions

Islam Times - The United States temporarily complied with international calls to lift Syria-related sanctions in the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated parts of the country.

The announcement of the temporary lifting of sanctions came following calls from the Syrian state and the international community in the aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude that struck Syria and Turkey.In a statement, the Department indicated that the move "authorizes for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations."According to the statement, the license includes "the processing or transfer of funds on behalf of third-country persons to or from Syria in support of the transactions."It added that the license does not authorize transactions involving "any person whose property and interests in property are blocked" due to the Caesar Act.The Treasury Department's late temporary lifting of some Syria-related sanctions comes four days after more than 3,500 Syrians were killed as a result of Monday's devastating earthquake after rescue operations were hindered due to the lack of heavy machinery and medical supplies and the poor infrastructure in certain areas.