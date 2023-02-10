Foreign Officials Congratulate Iran on 1979 Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Islam Times - A host of foreign officials and diplomats have offered congratulations to Iran over the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

As Iran is holding the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, congratulatory messages have poured in from around the world.Since Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has received messages from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddinovich Aslov, Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Zambry Abd Kadir, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, and Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi.The foreign officials have expressed their countries and organizations’ willingness to promote cooperation with Iran.Iranians are going to hold nationwide demonstrations on Saturday to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime on February 11, 1979, ending the 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr ceremonies. February 1, 1979, was the date when Ayatollah Khomeini returned from exile.On February 11 each year, Iranian people pour into the streets in their millions to commemorate the great victory of the Islamic Revolution.