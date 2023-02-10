0
Friday 10 February 2023 - 23:14

France Not to Change Syria Policy Despite Devastating Earthquake

Story Code : 1040657
France Not to Change Syria Policy Despite Devastating Earthquake
Monday's massive earthquake flattened entire sections of major cities in Turkey and Syria, killing more than 20,000 people in both countries according to the latest estimates.

The earthquake has so far left over 3,500 Syrians dead, and thousands others injured, in addition to leveling down thousands of homes, leaving civilians in the cold weather with no shelter, while the government, due to western unilateral sanctions and blockade, is unable to fully respond to the crisis and offer disaster relief to its nation.

"Our political approach is not changing and contrary to Bashar al-Assad we are working in favor of the Syrian population," French Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Francois Delmas stated in a press conference.

"Only a political process defined by United Nations Security Council 2254 can lead to an exit of the crisis," in reference to providing aid to non-governmental organizations, notoriously known to have implemented the western agenda to destabilize Syria and promote the narrative of the Western-backed terrorist proxies.

"Our aid for Syria will go through the United Nations mechanism and NGOs that directly benefit populations," Delmas added, claiming that France allocated emergency aid of 12 million euros for all Syrian regions, including areas under government control.

The US and the EU, along with international organizations they currently have control over, are only discussing aid through the cross-border route between Turkey and Syria which leads to Idlib controlled by the HTS group.

In these defining moments and amid this humanitarian catastrophe, it was expected that all political rifts and rivalries would be brought aside for a short while at least, mainly because the destructive event has directly affected civilians.

The international community, along with its organizations and institutions, should have declared a moment of "silence" to help facilitate access to basic needs and supplies by all countries impacted by this event in order to help them respond to their citizens' dire need of help, however, this was not the case.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023