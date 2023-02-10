France Not to Change Syria Policy Despite Devastating Earthquake

Islam Times - France will maintain its policy toward the Syrian government and will not provide Damascus with relief aid following the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.

Monday's massive earthquake flattened entire sections of major cities in Turkey and Syria, killing more than 20,000 people in both countries according to the latest estimates.The earthquake has so far left over 3,500 Syrians dead, and thousands others injured, in addition to leveling down thousands of homes, leaving civilians in the cold weather with no shelter, while the government, due to western unilateral sanctions and blockade, is unable to fully respond to the crisis and offer disaster relief to its nation."Our political approach is not changing and contrary to Bashar al-Assad we are working in favor of the Syrian population," French Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Francois Delmas stated in a press conference."Only a political process defined by United Nations Security Council 2254 can lead to an exit of the crisis," in reference to providing aid to non-governmental organizations, notoriously known to have implemented the western agenda to destabilize Syria and promote the narrative of the Western-backed terrorist proxies."Our aid for Syria will go through the United Nations mechanism and NGOs that directly benefit populations," Delmas added, claiming that France allocated emergency aid of 12 million euros for all Syrian regions, including areas under government control.The US and the EU, along with international organizations they currently have control over, are only discussing aid through the cross-border route between Turkey and Syria which leads to Idlib controlled by the HTS group.In these defining moments and amid this humanitarian catastrophe, it was expected that all political rifts and rivalries would be brought aside for a short while at least, mainly because the destructive event has directly affected civilians.The international community, along with its organizations and institutions, should have declared a moment of "silence" to help facilitate access to basic needs and supplies by all countries impacted by this event in order to help them respond to their citizens' dire need of help, however, this was not the case.