0
Friday 10 February 2023 - 23:17

China Rejects US Phone Call to Thrash Out Balloon Spat

Story Code : 1040659
China Rejects US Phone Call to Thrash Out Balloon Spat
China’s Defense ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement released on Thursday that the US insisted on using force to attack a Chinese civilian unmanned airship, which seriously violated international practice and set a bad precedent.

“Since the US' irresponsible and serious wrongdoings, which failed to create a proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchange between the two militaries, China does not accept the US' proposal for a defense chiefs' call,” Tan said.

“China reserves the right to further respond to the accident,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has made public remarks with regard to the nature of the balloon incident. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at Thursday's press briefing that she is not aware of any "fleet of balloons".

That narrative is probably part of the information and public opinion warfare that the US has waged on China. As for who is the world's number one country in spying, eavesdropping and surveillance, that is plainly visible to the international community, Mao said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023