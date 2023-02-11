0
Saturday 11 February 2023

Iran Celebrates 44th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The nationwide rallies on the national holiday of “Bahman 22nd” began at 9:00 am local time on Saturday.

People in over 1,400 cities and 3,800 villages across the country took part in the national holiday celebration, which is being covered by more than 6,000 journalists and reporters.

People of different strata have attended the demonstrations on foot or with motorcycles and automobiles, waving flags of Iran and banners in support of the Islamic Republic to mark the revolution’s anniversary.

More than 1,600 pavilions have been set up along the demonstration routes in various cities, including stalls introducing the cultural values of Iranian ethnic groups.

In the capital Tehran, demonstrators take 12 different routes to reach the Azadi (Liberty) Square.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is going to deliver a speech at the event in Tehran.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 44 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.
