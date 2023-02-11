0
Saturday 11 February 2023 - 10:47

Envoy Says Western Plans to Inflict Strategic Defeat on Russia Foiled

"It so happened that we have a lot to deal with. Our homeland is in danger again, as it was during the Great Patriotic War. The armed forces defend the sovereignty and independence of the Russian state in a special military operation. We, being thousands of kilometers away from our homeland, defend the interests of the Fatherland in conditions of a hybrid war unleashed against us," the ambassador said at a meeting on the occasion of Diplomat's Day in the Russian diplomatic mission, TASS reported.

"The entire Western world has turned against us. But it is already clear today that plans to inflict a strategic defeat on our country have been thwarted. Russia, especially over the last year, has restructured the economy, strengthened its military power and intensified cooperation with most states," the diplomat continued.

According to him, "Russian diplomats feel the desire of enemies to undermine centuries-old friendship with the CIS countries, as well as Asia, Africa and Latin America.

"Yes, it is difficult for us. Yes, we live under economic sanctions. They want to even cut the name of our homeland from the political map of the world."

At the same time, he stressed, the Russian Federation "does not give up its goals, the main of which is the formation of a democratic world order based on equality and respect for international law."

"Such an order, which will create conditions for fair development of all countries, where national interests of each state will be respected, based on the principle of indivisibility of security," the diplomat said.
