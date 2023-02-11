Russia Slams ‘Inhumane’ Western Inaction on Syria Earthquake Aid

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the inaction of Western countries with regard to the humanitarian situation in Syria after a devastating earthquake, calling it "inhumane" and "monstrous."

Zakharova criticized the West for its refusal to provide aid to Syria in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.According to Zakharova, the illegal sanctions imposed against Syria have hindered the ability of other countries and non-governmental organizations to provide aid and have resulted in further human suffering and loss of life, TASS reported.The 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which had its epicenter in Turkey, resulted in thousands of deaths and significant destruction in Syria.Zakharova called on the West to reconsider its position and lift the restrictive measures against Syria. She emphasized the need for international assistance to Damascus in close coordination with the Syrian government, while respecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.The spokesperson added that the Western approach to providing humanitarian aid to the affected people in Syria was "politicized" and "monstrous."She concluded that the collective West's inaction on the earthquake-stricken country was a display of a "politicized" and "inhuman" approach.