Zelensky Expects Ukraine’s EU Membership in 2 Years’ Time, Rebukes `Pessimistic’ Leaders

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky castigated as pessimists some global leaders who think his country could join the EU in a decade only, as he insisted that Ukraine should become part of the bloc in two years.

Addressing an investment forum hosted by J.P. Morgan, he said, "There are some pessimistic leaders in the world who think that Ukraine needs 10 years to be in the EU. We have to be in the EU in two years."The video of his speech was posted on Zelensky’s Telegram channel on Saturday, TASS reported.According to Zelensky, Ukraine was told that another 30 to 50 years may pass before it could join the EU. He ironically wished everybody to live long, but underscored that he expected the process to be accomplished much sooner.Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that the government expected to become an EU member in less than two years after talks on its accession began. Zelensky has insisted that negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU should begin as early as this year.At an EU-Ukraine summit in Kiev on February 3, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine’s accession would depend on how fast it will meet the conditions required for membership.