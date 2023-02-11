Yemeni Civilians Face Daily Loss of Life Due to Saudi War Machine, Rights Group Says

Islam Times - According to a human rights organization, the war machine of Saudi Arabia continues to claim the lives of Yemeni civilians every day.

The Humanity Eye Center for Rights and Development in a Friday statement denounced the Saudi artillery strikes against border regions in Saada province, which left one civilian dead and eight others wounded earlier in the day.“Saudi military units target villages, farms and civilians border areas with barrages of artillery rounds on a daily basis,” the center said.“The Riyadh regime’s war machine continues to destroy buildings and kill innocent civilians in different parts of Yemen almost every day.“The latest crime falls within the framework of daily attacks and acts of aggressions that Saudi Arabia and its Takfiri mercenaries continue to perpetrate against the Yemeni people in various areas of Yemen, and that the violations are unfortunately overlooked by the United Nations,” the statement read.The Humanity Eye Center for Rights and Development also criticized the inaction of the international community and world bodies, particularly the United Nations, in the face of the criminal and brutal practices of Saudi forces and their allies.Despite international efforts to bring an end to the conflict, the situation in Yemen remains dire, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.Human rights groups have called on the international community to take action to end the conflict and provide much-needed aid to those affected.It is essential that the world takes notice of the ongoing crisis in Yemen and takes steps to bring an end to the suffering of its people, they say.In March 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a war on Yemen in collaboration with its Arab allies and with support from the US and other Western states. The goal was to crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall the regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who was friendly to Riyadh.However, the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve its objectives and instead has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in Yemen and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.