Backing MKO Reveals American Use of Terrorism against Iran: FM

Islam Times - The Iranian foreign minister slammed a resolution that the US House of Representatives has passed in support of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) as an indication of Washington’s insatiable appetite for employing terrorism for the purpose of destroying Iran.

“The US Congress' worthless resolution in support of Monafeghin (MKO) terror cult demonstrates, just once more, their insatiable appetite for instrumentalizing terrorism and DAESH modeled scenarios -that wrecked Syria and Iraq- for destroying Iran,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.His comments came after the US House introduced a resolution on February 7, expressing support for what it called the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic and secular country.The head of the MKO terrorist group also joined a congressional press briefing at the US House after the announcement of the resolution.More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO or MEK) in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.The MKO - listed as a terrorist organization by much of the international community - fled Iran in 1986 for Iraq and was given a camp by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.They fought on the side of Saddam during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran (1980-88). They were also involved in the bloody repression of Shiite Muslims in southern Iraq in 1991 and the massacre of Iraqi Kurds.