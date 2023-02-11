US Suicide Rates Rise Sharply in 2021: CDC

Islam Times - The suicide rate in the United States saw a significant increase in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The data revealed disparities among racial groups, with higher rates of suicide among some populations compared to others.The CDC analyzed data from January to December 2021 and found that the suicide rate increased by 17% compared to the previous year. This is the largest single-year increase in suicide rates since data collection began in the late 1950s.According to the report, the highest suicide rates were seen among white and American Indian/Alaska Native populations. On the other hand, the lowest rates were seen among Black and Hispanic populations. The data showed that the disparities among racial groups were larger in some states compared to others, but the reasons for these disparities are not yet clear.The CDC is calling for increased efforts to address the root causes of suicide and to support those who are at risk. This includes access to mental health services, reducing the stigma associated with seeking help, and increasing public awareness about suicide prevention.The increase in suicide rates is a concerning trend, particularly during a time when the nation is still grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental health of many people, and the rise in suicide rates serves as a reminder of the need for continued support for those who are struggling.The study also looked at those who took their own lives in 2021 from the perspective of race and ethnicity, revealing that the highest rate of suicides – 28.1 per 100,000 – was among American Indians and Alaska Natives.According to the agency, the suicide rate also “increased significantly” among African Americans aged between 10 and 24 years – from 8.2 in 2018 to 11.2 in 2021, or by 36.6%.The only group which saw a decrease in self-killings during the four-year period were white Americans. The suicide rate among them went down by 3.9%, from 18.1 to 17.4 per 100,000, the report said.The CDC report highlights the importance of addressing the disparities among racial groups and the need for targeted and culturally-sensitive interventions. The report is a call to action for policymakers, healthcare providers, and communities to work together to prevent suicide and support those who are at risk.