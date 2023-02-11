China, India Congratulate Iran on Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory

Islam Times - China and India were among countries that sent their felicitations to Iran on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In separate messages, the three countries extended their congratulations to the Iranian government and people on the milestone event.The Indian Foreign Minister, in his message, congratulated the Iranian people on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and expressed hope for further enhancement of bilateral ties between the two countries.China, on the other hand, congratulated the Iranian government and people on the occasion, and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries in various fields, including politics, economy, and culture.Both China and India emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, and expressed their commitment to working together with Iran towards this end.The two countries' messages of congratulations come as Iran continues to celebrate the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which marked a turning point in the country's modern history.Also, in a show of international support, foreign ministers from Thailand, Hungary, and Malaysia sent messages to their Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, to felicitate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.Each of the foreign ministers expressed their best wishes for sustainable progress and success for both their own nations and Iran.