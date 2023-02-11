0
Saturday 11 February 2023 - 23:18

China, India Congratulate Iran on Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory

Story Code : 1040880
China, India Congratulate Iran on Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory
In separate messages, the three countries extended their congratulations to the Iranian government and people on the milestone event.

The Indian Foreign Minister, in his message, congratulated the Iranian people on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and expressed hope for further enhancement of bilateral ties between the two countries.

China, on the other hand, congratulated the Iranian government and people on the occasion, and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries in various fields, including politics, economy, and culture.

Both China and India emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, and expressed their commitment to working together with Iran towards this end.

The two countries' messages of congratulations come as Iran continues to celebrate the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which marked a turning point in the country's modern history.

Also, in a show of international support, foreign ministers from Thailand, Hungary, and Malaysia sent messages to their Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, to felicitate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Each of the foreign ministers expressed their best wishes for sustainable progress and success for both their own nations and Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Beijing Reacts to Adoption of Anti-Chinese Resolution in US House
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
Raisi: US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran
10 February 2023
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
Assad: Many Countries ‘Under US Pressure’ Not to Help Quake-hit Syria
10 February 2023
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
56 Int’l Economists Warn Netanyahu: Legal Overhaul to Hurt “Israel”
9 February 2023
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
Zelensky Heads to Brussels Summit to Plead for Jets
9 February 2023
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
US Navy behind Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Explosion: Journalist
9 February 2023
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
Shamkhani: US Trying to Make Afghanistan Hotbed of Terrorism
8 February 2023
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
Syrian FM: US Sanctions Prevent Delivery of “Everything” to Syria After Deadly Earthquake
8 February 2023
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
CIA Chief Resembles Current Situation in The Occupied Palestinian Territories to A Second Intifada
8 February 2023
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles
8 February 2023
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
UK Military Running Out of Money, Ammo
7 February 2023
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
N Korea Pledges to Expand Military Drills, Scale Up War Readiness Posture
7 February 2023
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
World Leaders Extend Condolences to Turkey, Syria Over Deadly Earthquake
7 February 2023